AJC EPAPER: Special section | The AJC Remembers Lewis Grizzard

Today’s print edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution includes a 12-page special section: The AJC Remembers Lewis Grizzard, collecting some memorable pieces by the iconic AJC columnist. You can also view the Nov. 10, 2019 section online in the AJC ePaper. (Find it under back issues)
From grits to UGA football to the Atlanta Opera, the legendary humorist and columnist wrote about it all. On Nov. 7, 2019, Grizzard, one of Atlanta’s most beloved columnists, was inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame.
As a special gift to readers, we’re sharing some of Grizzard’s most memorable columns, published many years ago on the pages of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. We hope you enjoy Grizzard’s work — whether you’ve savored them before or are just reading them for the first time.
» Click or tap here to go to the AJC ePaper to view and read the special section.