TikTok's first HBCU thrives despite DEI cuts

HillmanTok University might have started by accident, but its mission to preserve Black culture and history is entirely purposeful. Within the last few weeks, this unofficial online HBCU has drawn hundreds of thousands of followers, offering a unique twist on education. Students can enroll in over 400 courses—ranging from gardening and personal style to economics and organic chemistry—taught by real professors and experts. The cost? Just likes, comments, and maybe a little homework. Inspired by the fictional Hillman College from the series "A Different World"—which featured establishing shots from the real-life Atlanta-based HBCU Spelman College—HillmanTok isn't just a moment of nostalgia. It's harnessing the power of an online community to educate as corporations and public institutions roll back DEI programs. Additional Footage: AJC | TikTok@numberloverchick | TikTok_@pharmunique_ | TikTok_@jmlakl | TikTok_@magikalwombman | TikTok@afamstudies | Netflix/NBC’s "A Different World" | YouTube_Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM Additional Sources: Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM

