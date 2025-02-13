error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

TikTok's first HBCU thrives despite DEI cuts

HillmanTok University might have started by accident, but its mission to preserve Black culture and history is entirely purposeful. Within the last few weeks, this unofficial online HBCU has drawn hundreds of thousands of followers, offering a unique twist on education. Students can enroll in over 400 courses—ranging from gardening and personal style to economics and organic chemistry—taught by real professors and experts. The cost? Just likes, comments, and maybe a little homework. Inspired by the fictional Hillman College from the series "A Different World"—which featured establishing shots from the real-life Atlanta-based HBCU Spelman College—HillmanTok isn't just a moment of nostalgia. It's harnessing the power of an online community to educate as corporations and public institutions roll back DEI programs. Additional Footage: AJC | TikTok@numberloverchick | TikTok_@pharmunique_ | TikTok_@jmlakl | TikTok_@magikalwombman | TikTok@afamstudies | Netflix/NBC’s "A Different World" | YouTube_Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM Additional Sources: Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM

Why "Captain America" star Anthony Mackie loved filming in Atlanta

Anthony Mackie says filming Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" was his favorite experience in the city. Additional Footage: Marvel Studios

Egg-flation is hitting Waffle House. Here's why

The new fifty-cent surcharge on eggs at Waffle House is part of a larger trend across America. (Credits: USDA|USBLS|CNN; Additional Photos: Adobe Stock|AP)

The multimillion dollar online marketplace you’ve probably never heard of

B-Stock trades in hundreds of millions of dollars in resale inventory on a monthly basis, according to CEO Marcus Shen. (Source: B-Stock, NRF, WRAL News)

