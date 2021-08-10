Ties symbolize an everlasting bond

Caption As a child, C.T. Vivian's mother and grandmother dressed him in tailored suits, even during the Great Depression. C.T. Vivian is at left. (Family photo) Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Yet in a long profile I did on him in 2013 when President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, I noted his sartorial style — planted by his grandmother who dressed him in tailored suits during the Great Depression — at least three times.

C.T. Vivian, who would have turned 97 on July 30, was always stylish.

That is why I was moved to tears this past December when I opened my mailbox to find a package from Vivian’s children. In it was a beautiful, purple Brooks Brothers tie. They wrote that it had come from Vivian’s personal wardrobe. A photograph of him wearing it was attached.

The Vivian children wanted me to have the tie as a thank you for the stories I had the honor of writing about him over the last 24 years. During the pandemic, I made it a point to exhaust my expansive T-shirt collection and chronicle it on social media. But for one day, I put on a clean white shirt, a dark suit and Vivian’s purple Brooks Brothers tie. And went to work.

I was special. But I was not the only one.

Caption AJC writer Ernie Suggs wears his C.T. Vivian tie, which Vivian's family sent to him after the civil rights activist's death. (Courtesy of Ernie Suggs) Credit: Ernie Suggs Credit: Ernie Suggs

When Vivian, known affectionately as “Doc,” died on July 17, 2020, he probably had well over 100 neckties in the closets of his Cascade home. His children, to honor him and to thank those that he touched and who touched him, have begun the process of giving them all away. Each in neatly wrapped packages.

Kira Vivian, who lived with her father for the last 13 years of his life, actually hatched the idea about five years ago while cleaning out one of Vivian’s closets.

“I thought, when dad’s gone, it would be a good idea to give his friends his ties,” she said.

Caption Kira Vivian, the daughter of C.T. Vivian, talks about her father's ties that she is gifting to friends of the late civil rights leader in her Atlanta home Monday, July 26, 2021. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

It was an idea that had legs.

Even before the family started sending out ties, people were calling and asking for them. Wanting something that would connect them with Vivian. Kira Vivian also combed the family’s photo collection to find images of her father wearing certain ties that she sent to the recipients.

“People said that they were in tears when they got them because they loved dad,” Vivian said. “When he died and his friends were calling, I have never heard so many grown men cry. Every one of them wanted to tell me a story.”

Caption Portrait of C.T. Vivian at his home on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The National Monuments Foundation will be acquiring and managing the world-class library of Atlanta civil rights icon C.T. Vivian. The library will be housed in the new Cook Park in Vine City. Vivian lived in the same Vine City neighborhood that will border Cook Park where his library is to be constructed under a 101-foot Peace Column. The 6,000-volume C.T. Vivian Library is one of the most impressive private collections in the city. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell, who spent time with Vivian during his last days, was given a red, striped tie.

“They told me that a tie was coming and I was very humbled by that gesture,” Campbell said. “I also have a wonderful painting that I have on my wall that reminds me every day of my wonderful, long, incredible relationship with C.T. I get to look at that work of art and I get to look at the tie and I am reminded that we all owe a special debt of gratitude to C.T. Vivian.”

On my many visits to the Vivian home, aside from the hospitality, I was obviously most impressed by his art collection and massive 6,000-volume library of rare Black books. I was so inspired, that I had a mini replica of the library built in my home to accommodate my 1,150 volumes of mostly Black books.

Caption Civil rights leader C.T. Vivian and Ernie Suggs in 2017. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

I am still working on the artwork.

But at least I have my purple Brooks Brothers tie.

So do many of his friends. I spoke with several of them and here are their stories.

The Rev. Jim Lawson: Legend

Caption The Rev. James M. Lawson Jr., shown paying tribute to Rep. John Lewis, marks death days in his calendar for people such as C.T. Vivian and Lewis. (AJC file photo) Credit: AJC file photo Credit: AJC file photo

Blue with a blue pattern

“I was quite pleased to receive the tie. I have worn it many times on Zoom conference calls. I do a monthly workshop on nonviolence. I had 80 people last month and I wore the tie for that. I usually indicate to people that I am wearing one of C.T. Vivian’s ties. It wears well for a great variety of events. The tie is a blue tie with a blue pattern. They said in the note that we wanted to give you the tie as a reminder of C.T. Vivian. But I didn’t need a tie for C.T. Vivian, because I have the funeral program in a bag where I keep important things, so he is always there. I have his death day in my calendar and I will be keeping it there from now on, along with John Lewis. Also keep Martin Luther King Jr.’s, Gandhi’s, my mother and father, immediate family. We were basically brothers in the movement and the ministry. Brothers in the cause. What we did in the 1960s — between 1953 and 1973 — that is best to be seen, not as a civil rights movement, but as a second Revolution of the United States. Equal to or better than the period between 1765 and 1776. They were not able to push the Declaration of Independence of the democratic society. We did. People need to understand because the nation still has a long way to go. And C.T. was right in the middle of that.”

In the 1950s and 1960s, Lawson was one of the movement’s leading teachers of nonviolence. In Nashville, his pupils included Vivian, Diane Nash and John Lewis.

Hank Stewart: Poet

Caption Hank Stewart wears his C.T. Vivian tie: "I cried when I got the tie because I knew I would no longer hear him." (Courtesy of Hank Stewart) Credit: Courtesy Hank Stewart Credit: Courtesy Hank Stewart

Black, brown, and red multicolored

“When I received that tie, it was a very powerful day. I went to my mailbox looking for a package from Will Downing, who had used one of my poems on his latest CD. It came on the same day. When I opened the package, it literally brought tears to my eyes. The package had a book, a tie, and a picture of him wearing it. So it was no doubt that he had worn it. Immediately, I put the tie on. It was something I was meant to do. Our relationship was really special. I would go by his house and recite poetry. But I would listen to him more than anything. He had so much wisdom. I cried when I got the tie because I knew I would no longer hear him. I was sad that all of those conversations that we had would cease, but I was touched that the family thought enough of me to send me one. He has impacted millions of people and any person would have loved to at least have a tie. To have that, for me was priceless. And it goes with everything.”

Maynard Eaton: Veteran Atlanta Journalist

Caption Maynard Eaton is shown with his C.T. Vivian tie: "It brought me to tears just knowing that his family and Rev. Vivian, a man of his ilk, cared so much about me." (Courtesy of Maynard Eaton) Credit: Courtesy Maynard Eaton Credit: Courtesy Maynard Eaton

Purple paisley

“It is probably the best gift I have ever gotten. It brought me to tears just knowing that his family and Rev. Vivian, a man of his ilk, cared so much about me. Having reported about him and been to his home, I got to know him very well. He was so humble and was such a classy dresser. I have worn it three times already with pride. It is like being a part of him, so it is very significant to me. And it meant a lot to my wife. She was thrilled by it because I already had pocket squares that matched the tie. The tie is such a symbol of what kind of man he was. Elegant.”

The Rev. Gerald Durley: Pastor Emeritus, Providence Baptist Church; Interim Pastor, West Hunter Street Baptist Church

Caption The Rev. Gerald Durley's C.T. Vivian tie, with its black and gold, carries the colors of Vivian's fraternity. (Courtesy of the Rev. Gerald Durley) Credit: Courtesy the Rev. Gerald Durley Credit: Courtesy the Rev. Gerald Durley

Black, gold and silver

“I met C.T. in 1960 when I was a freshman at Tennessee State and he was part of the student movement. From there and throughout the rest of his life, we were very close. Sitting with him at his house was special to me. He was a mentor, so I was always sitting, learning and listening. He made you feel that you were the most special person in the world. At his funeral, I said that a good name is more valuable than riches and gold. His name was so good. His name was earned. His name was his character. I was at the house all the time, especially near the end. So they handed me my tie. It is a black and gold tie. I asked, what is a Kappa doing with an Alpha tie? But I love it.” (Note: Vivian was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, whose colors are black and gold. Durley’s fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, wears crimson and cream.)

H. Michael Harvey: Author, Publisher

Caption H. Michael Harvey framed his first C.T. Vivian tie, so Vivian's family gave him another one to wear. (Courtesy of H. Michael Harvey) Credit: H. Michael Harvey Credit: H. Michael Harvey

Burgundy and gray (framed)

Gold to wear

“Initially, when I was given the tie, I thought I would wear it on special occasions, but then I thought I was not worthy. So I decided to frame it. When I told Kira, she gave me another one that I could wear. I lived down the hill from C.T. Some mornings, he knocked on my door at 8 a.m. and I would say, ‘Come on in, Doc, let me get the coffee going.’ Other times, on my way to work, he would be out doing his morning walk. I would stop and we would talk for 45 minutes and I would be late for work. I have a garden and he liked bell peppers and asparagus. So I planted some in my garden and told him to just grab them when he wanted them, because they were for him. On the occasion of my 60th birthday, Vivian walked down the hill and welcomed me to my 6th decade. After we talked until midnight, then I walked him back up the hill. We stood outside his garage and talked until 1 a.m. He was so generous with his time. I miss our conversations.”

Gregory Ross: Retired

Caption Gregory Ross and C.T. Vivian were both in Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, so Ross' C.T. Vivian tie carries the fraternity's colors: black and gold. (Courtesy of Gregory Ross) Credit: Courtesy Gregory Ross Credit: Courtesy Gregory Ross

Black and Gold Alpha Phi Alpha tie

“I have known Doc for more than 40 years, and he was also my fraternity brother in Alpha Phi Alpha. I used to always joke that I had to teach him the secret handshake. He had an Alpha jacket that I loved and I asked for that. But the family had already donated it. So I got his black and gold Alpha tie. It was very emotional and at some point, I think I am going to frame it. I also have a really large art piece that he gave me and signed for me, which also means a lot to me. I felt so privileged to be able to spend so much time with him and share private moments. He had such a sharp wit and loved to laugh. Being able to share a laugh with him was my fondest memory. He was a special kind of person.”

Noelle Adams: Founder of Culpability, a tech firm

Caption "When I received the tie, it was a nod that everything is gonna be alright," Noelle Adams said of the C.T. Vivian tie. (Courtesy of Noelle Adams) Credit: Courtesy Noelle Adams Credit: Courtesy Noelle Adams

Purple and blue with red and white dots

“I met Dr. Vivian at an event at the Interdenominational Theological Center that I was speaking at about the impact that my brother’s incarceration had on my family. After my speech, Dr. Vivian approached me and said, ‘Doc, I am not sure why I was supposed to be here, but I know why now.’ Sometimes he called me ‘Sis,’ but that time, he called me ‘Doc.’ He was a phenomenal person. I would call him often when I had questions about the many things African Americans faced on a daily basis. He would always tell me that our goal was to always fight. As long as we had breath in our lungs, we are supposed to fight. It made me feel good. When I received the tie, it was a nod that everything is gonna be alright. I am gonna frame it. I want to wear it one time, for something special. I think I will wear it when Culpability goes live.”

Bill King: Chairman, Bank Director Magazine

Caption Bill King with C.T. Vivian's favorite tie. (Courtesy of Bill King) Credit: Courtesy Bill King Credit: Courtesy Bill King

Received Vivian’s favorite tie, which was referred to by the family as the “Ceremonial Tie”

“It was one surprise that I will treasure more than anything else I can think of. I so admired C.T. in so many ways and the tie was a reminder of how important family was to him and how the thoughtfulness that was C.T. extends to them. I enjoyed going down to Atlanta and visiting him when I could because I just had so much respect for him. I was lucky enough to see him get the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in 2013. When I got the tie, I walked in and showed my wife and we were brought to tears. I am not at the point where I can think I can ever wear it. I don’t know why I got his favorite tie. But it makes it even greater the honor of having been his friend.”

Hakim Hilliard: C.T. Vivian Male Scholars Program

Caption Hakim Hilliard, with his C.T. Vivian tie, says he and Vivian often talked about Hilliard's life as a father. (Courtesy of Hakim Hilliard) Credit: Hakim Hilliard Credit: Hakim Hilliard

Black-and-white checkered silk

“When Don Rivers and I started our male scholars’ program for boys 6 to 16, we met with Dr. Vivian to ask if we could use his name. He said of course and the C.T. Vivian Male Scholars Program was born. But we had no idea he was gonna participate in the program, but he was there every Saturday. Always with a suit and tie on. When he got the Presidential Medal of Freedom on a Wednesday, he was back at the program on Saturday with it around his neck for the boys to touch. I got close to him because of that and most of my experiences have little to do with him as a civil rights leader. It was more his humble spirit and caring nature. I am a single dad with a young daughter. So he always wanted to talk about that and being a good father. I don’t wear the tie. I am waiting for that time I need his energy.”

The Rev Alphonso Lyons Jr.: Pastor, Mount Zion Baptist Church in Peoria, Illinois

Caption The Rev. Alphonso Lyons Jr. is shown with his C.T. Vivian ties and robe. One of Vivian's daughters belongs to Lyons' church. (Courtesy of the Rev. Alphonso Lyons Jr.) Credit: Alphonso Lyons Credit: Alphonso Lyons

Purple, spots of orange and yellow (worn by Lyons in photo)

Brownish gray with light blue lines and dark blue spots (in Lyons’ hand)

“I loved C.T. His daughter JoJo (JoAnna Walker) is a faithful member of Mount Zion and I had the pleasure of talking to him many times. He was one of the most brilliant people I knew. He contoured quietly. His segment of the movement was beyond belief. Since Dr. King died in 1968, C.T. was one of the people who took the momentum of the movement and caused it to expand. He made it a 21st Century movement. He was almost a prophet and perhaps the best extension of Martin Luther King. Sheer brilliance. I actually got two ties. But JoJo also gave me one of C.T.’s robes and I have worn it twice. C.T. delivered his first sermon at Mount Zion, so it was an honor to preach in his robe.”

Donald Bermudez: Graphic Artist

Caption Donald Bermudez, shown with his C.T. Vivian tie, calls wearing ties "a lost art." (Courtesy of Donald Bermudez) Credit: Donald Bermudez Credit: Donald Bermudez

Gold and burgundy with subtle strips

“I met Rev. Vivian in 2003 when I was designing banners for the Center for Democratic Renewal. He said, ‘You need to come by and pick up some images,’ so we went by Rev. Vivian’s home and he loaned me 40 images to choose from. Ever since then, I did all of his graphic work. We just hit it off and I would go over a lot. I met him when he was in his 70s, and every time I came over, he was fully dressed to the T. If he knows someone is coming over, he would be dressed. He would have that suit on first thing in the morning. Most people that age are not that agile and would just throw on something. Not him. He was just a GQ kind of guy. When they sent me the tie, I asked, do I frame it? Do I put it on? When should I wear it? Today, people don’t want to wear ties anymore. It is a lost art.”

The Rev. Barrion J. Staples: Florida Pastor

Caption Barrion J. Staples, holding his C.T. Vivian tie, says Vivian was a mentor to him. (Courtesy of Barrion J. Staples) Credit: Barrion J. Staples Credit: Barrion J. Staples

Was given the tie that Vivian was wearing the last time he saw him

“I knew him when I was in Chicago working with Operation Breadbasket. He became a mentor to me and over the years, I always kind of stayed in touch with him. I started teaching race and ethnic relations courses and I relied on him. We talked all the time. He would always say something to me and add a chuckle. He was basically telling me not to let things get me down. He was always full of inspiration, no matter what. I think about him and talk about him a lot, so when I got my tie, I was thoroughly humbled. I am tied up with that tie because it is part of C.T. Vivian’s legacy. He had a servant’s heart.”

Bob Gore: Broadcaster and photographer

Caption Bob Gore in C.T. Vivian's tie: "The tie is a reminder of how great he was." (Courtesy of Bob Gore) Credit: Bob Gore Credit: Bob Gore

Formal black tie and cuff links

“Anything related to Dr. Vivian is an honor. We first met during the Chicago freedom movement in 1966. What struck me about Dr. Vivian is that we were teens and he took the time to talk to us personally, which made him stand out among movement leaders. We talked almost weekly and I have about 200 hours of him on tape for a book I am writing. So he and I became very close. We shared things that I never shared with anyone else. He was very encouraging and supportive. Whenever I would go see him, he was dressed impeccably. He dressed like you were somebody. So the tie is a reminder of how great he was. I put it away in my C.T. Vivian box.”