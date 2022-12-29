THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Metro area continues to thaw ahead of wet weekend

North Georgia is waking up to another cold morning, but freezing temperatures appear to be in the rearview as last week’s Arctic blast releases its grip on the region.
“It’s going to be a mild start on Thursday morning,” Channel 2 Action News Meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Most of us are going to be above freezing.”
According to Monahan, cloud cover that remained intact over the metro area overnight trapped some of Wednesday’s warmth, preventing low temperatures from dipping below the 40s. A combination of sun and clouds during the day will push the thermometer into the mid-60s by the afternoon.
“Setting up with a milder start Thursday morning,” Monahan said metro Atlanta would “see a nice afternoon. We’re going to climb up into the mid-60s with plenty of sunshine.”
The projected high is 63, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
The temperature won’t approach freezing again for more than a week, but rain is on the way for the holiday weekend, according to Channel 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon. A 20% chance of rain Friday night will be followed by an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms predicted on New Year’s Eve.
“The bulk of the rain holds off until Friday evening,” Deon said. “Into the overnight hours, that rain overspreads much of North Georgia. It could be heavy at times going into early on Saturday, but things will start to settle down in time for evening plans on New Year’s Eve.”
There could be some lingering showers early in the evening, but Deon expects the rain will taper off in time for the 8 p.m. kickoff for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and for those planning to attend the first Peach Drop in four years in downtown Atlanta.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author