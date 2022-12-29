THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Metro area continues to thaw ahead of wet weekend

The temperature won’t approach freezing again for more than a week, but rain is on the way for the holiday weekend, according to Channel 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon. A 20% chance of rain Friday night will be followed by an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms predicted on New Year’s Eve.

“The bulk of the rain holds off until Friday evening,” Deon said. “Into the overnight hours, that rain overspreads much of North Georgia. It could be heavy at times going into early on Saturday, but things will start to settle down in time for evening plans on New Year’s Eve.”

There could be some lingering showers early in the evening, but Deon expects the rain will taper off in time for the 8 p.m. kickoff for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and for those planning to attend the first Peach Drop in four years in downtown Atlanta.

