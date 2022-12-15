First Peach Drop in four years features Da Brat, Jagged Edge at Underground Atlanta

Peach Drop is back after four years featuring Atlanta acts Da Brat, Youngbloodz and Jagged Edge at Underground Atlanta.
R&B act Jagged Edge was part of the last Peach Drop at Woodruff Park in 2018 into 2019.
Other acts scheduled to appear are Atlanta country rap singer Blanco Brown and longtime Athens rock band Drivin n Cryin.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Majic 107.5 afternoon host Ryan Cameron will host, along with legendary Atlanta producer Jermaine Dupri.
The event is free and will open at 6 p.m. Live Nation is producing the event.
The city canceled 2019 because it couldn’t tie down Underground Atlanta as a location. The pandemic nixed the 2020 version. And last year’s Peach Drop was canceled at the last second due to the rise in the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It was going to feature Ashanti and Goodie Mob.
Credit: Melissa Ruggieri
Credit: Melissa Ruggieri
Credit: Charles Sykes
Credit: Charles Sykes
About the Author
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com