First Peach Drop in four years features Da Brat, Jagged Edge at Underground Atlanta
Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Drivin n Cryin, Youngbloodz and Blanco Brown will appear as well

Peach Drop is back after four years featuring Atlanta acts Da Brat, Youngbloodz and Jagged Edge at Underground Atlanta.

R&B act Jagged Edge was part of the last Peach Drop at Woodruff Park in 2018 into 2019.

Other acts scheduled to appear are Atlanta country rap singer Blanco Brown and longtime Athens rock band Drivin n Cryin.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Majic 107.5 afternoon host Ryan Cameron will host, along with legendary Atlanta producer Jermaine Dupri.

The event is free and will open at 6 p.m. Live Nation is producing the event.

The city canceled 2019 because it couldn’t tie down Underground Atlanta as a location. The pandemic nixed the 2020 version. And last year’s Peach Drop was canceled at the last second due to the rise in the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It was going to feature Ashanti and Goodie Mob.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

