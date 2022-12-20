Welcoming in 2023

ajc logo
From Black tie to hazmat suits, there’s a New Year’s Eve event for everyone.

Over the decades New Year’s Eve celebrations have run the gamut from watching Guy Lombardo to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” to CNN’s party duo of Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. From those who want to celebrate outside the home, Atlanta offers a variety of options ranging from fancy parties, intimate dinners, family fun to massive public parties such as the Peach Drop. Below are just some of the options to ring in the New Year — everything from black tie to Pokémon. They’re all great — just bring your own lamp shade.

Public celebrations

After taking a few years off for the pandemic, the Peach Drop returns with family activities during the day and a number of entertainers on the main stage starting at 6 p.m. Among the performers are Jermaine Dupri & Friends, Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ and Blanco Brown. And, of course the giant peach will drop at midnight, returning for the first time since 2019.

Credit: Andrew Dinwiddie

Credit: Andrew Dinwiddie

The Battery Atlanta’s annual New Year’s Eve Bash presented by Xfinity, will have a celebration geared toward families starting at 6 p.m. with an inflatable baseball drop at 8 p.m. The kiddie portion ends with a performance by Justin Roberts. The Late Innings festivities for adults start at 9 p.m. with the 12 South Band providing the entertainment.

  • Underground Atlanta. Noon-midnight Dec. 31. Free. Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St. SW, Atlanta. 404-523-2311, peachdrop.com.
  • The Battery Atlanta. 6 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE. 404-494-1150, batteryatl.com.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Family Activities

New Year’s Eve shouldn’t exclude children — even if they can’t stay up until midnight. Families can bowl at Midtown Bowl or enjoy many of the stalls that will stay open at the Chattahoochee Food Works.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is hosting Bubble Bash, a kid-friendly countdown with live music, a DIY bubble station and games. The Main Event has plenty to offer with games such as bowling, virtual reality and laser tags.

  • Midtown Bowl. 1936 Piedmont Circle NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5703, midtownbowl.com.
  • Chattahoochee Food Works. 1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta. chattahoocheefoodworks.com
  • Children’s Museum of Atlanta. Three sessions: 9:30 p.m. -11:30 p.m.; 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. $10 members (prices increase after Dec. 26). The Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org
  • The Main Event. 301 Cobb Parkway, Suite 104, Atlanta. 770-955-0717; 10700 David Drive, Alpharetta, 770-521-9100; 471 Northolt Parkway, Suwanee, 770-945-7111, mainevent.com.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Group Activities

Want an evening of games, champagne and fun? Well, go over to Beat the Bomb where guests don a hazmat suit and spend an hour dodging lasers and cracking codes. Newly opened Your 3rd Spot has a tiki-inspired party with food, games and a DJ spinning all night. Puttshack’s celebration starts at 8 p.m. with guests playing its tech-driven mini-golf courses as well as enjoying globally inspired cuisine and signature cocktails.

Restaurants

There are wonderful options for dinners, many with specially curated menus for the holiday.  So pick your menu, price point and location, and say goodbye to 2022.

Atlanta

The Beltline is a great place to look for the perfect restaurant to ring in the new year. Bazati on the BeltLine is offering a price-fixe menu ($85) that includes options such as foie gras terrine, beef Wellington and rotolo de branzino. Bazati’s Beltline neighbor, New Realm, has a heated dance party tent, open bar and unlimited buffet for $150.

Credit: Grady McGill

Credit: Grady McGill

Hartley Kitchen and Cocktails in the Kimpton Shane Hotel in Midtown has a four-course menu that includes slow roasted ribeye and roasted scallops. Brassica will host a black tie evening with a luxurious five-course menu, unlimited Telmont champagne and entertainment from the Tommy W. Swing Band.

The Hyatt Regency Atlanta’s beloved Polaris Restaurant has reopened and revelers can take in 360-degree views of the city while enjoying a dinner that includes poached lobster tail and filet medallion. Dance the night away at Johnny’s Hideaway or make reservations for one of the two seatings at Le Bilboquet.

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Outside Atlanta

The Distillery of Modern Art will host a ‘90s dance party with DJ Majestic while Seed Kitchen & Bar will offer the finest from Chef Adam Olejniczak with menu items such as lobster thermidor. Celebrity chef Kevin Gillespie’s Revival has a four-course dinner.

LGBTQ events

The MSR NYE Masquerade Ball at My Sister’s Room is hosting a party complete with free midnight breakfast buffet and champagne toast while Atlanta Eagle, at its new location on Piedmont Road, will have DJ Neon the Glowgobear for AFTRDRK. Lips, located on Buford Highway, will celebrate with a three-course dinner (with two seatings), dancing and drag shows.

  • My Sister’s Room. 1104 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-705-4585, mysistersroom.com.
  • Atlanta Eagle. 1492 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta,713-581-0392, atlantaeagle.com.
  • Lips. 3011 Buford Highway, Atlanta. 404-315-7711, lipsatl.com.

