Welcoming in 2023

Underground Atlanta. Noon-midnight Dec. 31. Free. Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St. SW, Atlanta. 404-523-2311, peachdrop.com.

Family Activities

New Year’s Eve shouldn’t exclude children — even if they can’t stay up until midnight. Families can bowl at Midtown Bowl or enjoy many of the stalls that will stay open at the Chattahoochee Food Works.

The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is hosting Bubble Bash, a kid-friendly countdown with live music, a DIY bubble station and games. The Main Event has plenty to offer with games such as bowling, virtual reality and laser tags.

Midtown Bowl. 1936 Piedmont Circle NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5703, midtownbowl.com.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta. chattahoocheefoodworks.com Children’s Museum of Atlanta. Three sessions: 9:30 p.m. -11:30 p.m.; 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. $10 members (prices increase after Dec. 26). The Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org

Group Activities

Want an evening of games, champagne and fun? Well, go over to Beat the Bomb where guests don a hazmat suit and spend an hour dodging lasers and cracking codes. Newly opened Your 3rd Spot has a tiki-inspired party with food, games and a DJ spinning all night. Puttshack’s celebration starts at 8 p.m. with guests playing its tech-driven mini-golf courses as well as enjoying globally inspired cuisine and signature cocktails.

Beat the Bomb. 1483 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta. beatthebomb.com/atlanta.

1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-738-7888, puttshack.com. Your 3rd Spot. 400 Chattahoochee Road, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com.

Restaurants

There are wonderful options for dinners, many with specially curated menus for the holiday. So pick your menu, price point and location, and say goodbye to 2022.

Atlanta

The Beltline is a great place to look for the perfect restaurant to ring in the new year. Bazati on the BeltLine is offering a price-fixe menu ($85) that includes options such as foie gras terrine, beef Wellington and rotolo de branzino. Bazati’s Beltline neighbor, New Realm, has a heated dance party tent, open bar and unlimited buffet for $150.

Hartley Kitchen and Cocktails in the Kimpton Shane Hotel in Midtown has a four-course menu that includes slow roasted ribeye and roasted scallops. Brassica will host a black tie evening with a luxurious five-course menu, unlimited Telmont champagne and entertainment from the Tommy W. Swing Band.

The Hyatt Regency Atlanta’s beloved Polaris Restaurant has reopened and revelers can take in 360-degree views of the city while enjoying a dinner that includes poached lobster tail and filet medallion. Dance the night away at Johnny’s Hideaway or make reservations for one of the two seatings at Le Bilboquet.

Bazati on the BeltLine. 550 Somerset Terrace, Suite 102. 404-795-8343, bazatiatl.com.

550 Somerset Terrace, Unit 101. 404968-2777, newrealmbrewing.com. Hartley Kitchen and Cocktails. 1340 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-446-3717, hartleykitchenatl.com.

3771 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-233-8026, johnnyshideaway.com. Le Bilboquet. 3027 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 404-869-9944, lebilboquetatlanta.com.

Outside Atlanta

The Distillery of Modern Art will host a ‘90s dance party with DJ Majestic while Seed Kitchen & Bar will offer the finest from Chef Adam Olejniczak with menu items such as lobster thermidor. Celebrity chef Kevin Gillespie’s Revival has a four-course dinner.

Distillery of Modern Art. 2197 Irvindale Drive, Chamblee. 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com

1311 Johnson Ferry Road, #504, Marietta. 678-214-6888, eatatseed.com. Revival. 129 Church St., Decatur. 470-225-6770, revivaldecatur.com.

LGBTQ events

The MSR NYE Masquerade Ball at My Sister’s Room is hosting a party complete with free midnight breakfast buffet and champagne toast while Atlanta Eagle, at its new location on Piedmont Road, will have DJ Neon the Glowgobear for AFTRDRK. Lips, located on Buford Highway, will celebrate with a three-course dinner (with two seatings), dancing and drag shows.