‘This Is Us’ star speaks about death of cousin Rayshard Brooks

Brooks became a part of the national conversation about police brutality when he was shot by police in the parking lot of an Atlanta Wendy’s. The 27-year-old had been found intoxicated and sleeping in his car in the restaurant’s drive-thru. Once awakened, Brooks and the Atlanta police officers had a congenial exchange. After police attempted to arrest him, an altercation ensued involving a Taser. The conflict ended with the father being shot. He was hospitalized but died.

Father of Rayshard Brooks speaks out

Several protests took place in Atlanta and abroad following his death. In regards to a protest in Los Angeles, Fitch said he found it difficult to support demonstrations because they had become “a show.”

“A bunch of influencers that I know, that be at parties... saying the (racial slur), treating Black people bad, girls that fetishize Black men now being like ‘Black Lives Matter.’ It really took the spirit of ‘I’m protesting’ out of it.”

