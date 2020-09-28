GBI wraps up Rayshard Brooks shooting probe

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles confirmed Monday the investigative file has been turned over to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard and the Atlanta Police Department. The agency does not disclose details of its findings.

Usually, decisions about charging officers involved in an on-duty shooting aren’t made until after the GBI completes its probe. But Howard moved fast, charging officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan five nights after Brooks' death. Critics of the decision accused Howard, who was seeking his seventh term as DA, of using the case to help him politically.