GBI wraps up Rayshard Brooks shooting probe

The GBI’s long-awaited investigation into the death of Rayshard Brooks, shot twice in the back by a now-former Atlanta police officer, has wrapped up.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles confirmed Monday the investigative file has been turned over to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard and the Atlanta Police Department. The agency does not disclose details of its findings.
Usually, decisions about charging officers involved in an on-duty shooting aren’t made until after the GBI completes its probe. But Howard moved fast, charging officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan five nights after Brooks' death. Critics of the decision accused Howard, who was seeking his seventh term as DA, of using the case to help him politically.
It didn’t. Howard was soundly defeated by his former chief deputy, Fani Willis. She does not have access to the GBI’s investigation even though she will ultimately be the one who decides whether the two cops should be prosecuted.
At his press conference announcing the charges, Howard said Brooks posed no threat to the officers and shouldn’t have been shot.
Rolfe had attempted to place Brooks in handcuffs for suspected DUI late in the evening on June 12. Brooks fought with both Rolfe and Brosnan and took Brosnan’s Taser, dash-cam video appears to show. Brooks was shot by Rolfe as he tried to flee the Wendy’s on University Avenue, where he encounter with police took place.
Return for updates.