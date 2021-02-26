This foaming hand soap sold at Walmart has been recalled

A foaming hand soap sold in a variety of scents has been pulled off the shelves at Walmart due to concerns about a bacteria that could cause lung problems.
Scent Theory, a New York-based cosmetic company, has voluntarily recalled 636,416 bottles of its foaming hand soap due to the potential of Burkholderia cepacia contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The bacteria poses little medical risk to healthy people, but could cause infection for those with weakened immune systems or lung disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Scent Theory, which launched in 2019, has voluntarily recalled its 11-ounce bottles of its Lemon Citrus, Vanilla Coconut, Eucalyptus Mint and Fresh Lavender varieties, which are all made with essential oils. Check here for the product codes.
Credit: Via Scent Theory
The brand, who has a mission to “provide a luxurious yet affordable personal care collection,” has not listed the recall information on its website nor social media pages. Consumer who may have the potentially contaminated soap at home, can discard the product. However, there are no specific directions from FDA nor the Scent Theory website about what to do with products.
For further information on the recall, customers can contact the FDA between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-(888) 723-3366 or visit https://www.fda.gov/fcic.