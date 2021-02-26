This foaming hand soap sold at Walmart has been recalled

Scent Theory, a New York-based cosmetic company, has voluntarily recalled 636,416 bottles of its foaming hand soap due to the potential of Burkholderia cepacia contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The bacteria poses little medical risk to healthy people, but could cause infection for those with weakened immune systems or lung disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scent Theory, which launched in 2019, has voluntarily recalled its 11-ounce bottles of its Lemon Citrus, Vanilla Coconut, Eucalyptus Mint and Fresh Lavender varieties, which are all made with essential oils. Check here for the product codes.