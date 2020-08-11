Breaking: Second ICE detainee dies from COVID-19 in southwest Georgia

CoreCivic — the Nashville-based corrections business that operates Stewart through agreements with Stewart County and ICE — confirmed Tuesday that 79 of its employees who work at the facility had tested positive for the disease. Of those, 64 had recovered and been medically cleared to return to work. The rest are recovering at home, according to CoreCivic.

“I have worked very close with them over the years and this has been probably the worse challenge they have had to deal with here,” Ammons said of the immigration detention center.

Nationwide, 4,417 ICE detainees have tested positive for COVID-19. That represents about 21% of ICE’s total detainee count from Friday at 21,494. Three other detainees who were being held by ICE outside of Georgia have died from the disease.

The man who died in Georgia Monday is the sixth Stewart detainee to die since 2017. Two detainees have hanged themselves in their solitary confinement cells in Stewart since that year. A third died in 2018 from pneumonia. Last year, a fourth man died from a heart infection and multi-organ failure.

Meanwhile, Stewart ranks third — behind Chattahoochee and Echols — among Georgia’s 159 counties for its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state Department of Public Health. Lying south of Columbus and Fort Benning, Stewart is home to about 6,600 people, more than a third of whom live in poverty. As of Monday afternoon, 255 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Stewart.

At the Four County Health and Rehabilitation nursing home in Richland, 51 residents have tested positive for the disease and eight have died from it. Ammons said she knows of two other Stewart residents who have succumbed to COVID-19.

ICE’s critics have called on the agency to free vulnerable detainees amid the pandemic.

“This was an awful and preventable tragedy,” said Azadeh Shahshahani, legal and advocacy director for Project South. “There is no reason that a 70-year-old should have been held at a deadly facility in the midst of a pandemic. How many more tragedies at Stewart before people are released and the government shuts down this horrendous facility?”

To prevent the spread of the disease at Stewart, ICE is screening new detainees for COVID-19 and segregating those with fevers and respiratory symptoms. ICE said it has also released more than 900 detainees — across the nation — who might be at higher risk for severe illness.

“The health, welfare and safety of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees,” the agency says on its website, “is one of the agency’s highest priorities.”

CoreCivic said it is working with local and state health departments to conduct COVID-19 testing.

“CoreCivic is working hard to protect our employees, those entrusted to our care, and our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” CoreCivic spokesman Ryan Gustin said.