They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention

Martín Verdi and Débora Rey supported President Donald Trump in 2024, backing his pledge to crack down on undocumented immigration. But now, their son Agustin Gentile, a green card holder and father of two U.S. citizen children, is being held in ICE detention at Stewart Detention Center in South Georgia. He was detained at the airport over a misdemeanor from a case that had been officially closed in 2023. But, under Trump's tougher immigration policies, green card holders re-entering the country, like Gentile, are being targeted for old criminal convictions, even if th ey were low-level offenses. AJC's Lautaro Grinspan met Verdi and Rey at El Refugio, a hospitality house in Lumpkin, Georgia, for families visiting detained loved ones. Now, the couple says they feel betrayed by the dragnet they once supported.

AJC |47 minutes ago
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

2024 Trump voters Martín Verdi and Débora Rey's green card holder son is being held by ICE. Credits: AJC | AP | Getty | NPR | The Guardian | Miami Herald | GBH

47m ago
He was held by police for over 30 hours despite being a U.S. citizen

Florida police arrested Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez after labeling him an “unauthorized alien.” Credits: AJC|@LlanosJackie, @tomaskenn/X|Silvia Alba/WTXL

Is Atlanta still a Black mecca? We did the math for you

Credit: AJC | Getty Images | City of Atlanta Mayor's Office | Outkast LaFace/Arista Records | Pew Research | Annie E. Casey Foundation | ACS | Forbes Advisor

Laid-off CDC workers put pressure on Democrats to take action

A group of laid-off CDC workers formed the "Fired But Fighting" coalition following job cuts. Credits: AJC | Leslie Ross | Fired But Fighting

Patrick McLeod transitioned from sales to nursing, inspired by the care his late brother received in the hospital.

Before starting her career as a licensed practical nurse, Candice Sims spent 14 years in the U.S. Navy on her unit's first aid team.

Nursing director Kimberly Knotts shares her journey of leadership, compassion, and impact driving excellence and inspiring the next generation.