News

They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention

Martín Verdi and Débora Rey supported President Donald Trump in 2024, backing his pledge to crack down on undocumented immigration. But now, their son Agustin Gentile, a green card holder and father of two U.S. citizen children, is being held in ICE detention at Stewart Detention Center in South Georgia. He was detained at the airport over a misdemeanor from a case that had been officially closed in 2023. But, under Trump's tougher immigration policies, green card holders re-entering the country, like Gentile, are being targeted for old criminal convictions, even if th ey were low-level offenses. AJC's Lautaro Grinspan met Verdi and Rey at El Refugio, a hospitality house in Lumpkin, Georgia, for families visiting detained loved ones. Now, the couple says they feel betrayed by the dragnet they once supported.

2:26