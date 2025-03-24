News

"The Library Dads" rewrite the narrative on Black fatherhood

Meet “The Library Dads,” an Atlanta-based group rewriting the narrative on fatherhood—one book at a time. A few times a month, these dedicated dads bring their kids to local libraries to bond over reading and play. But it's more than just story time—it's about building a strong community of fathers who support each other through dad-only events and shared experiences. AJC’s Najja Parker shows how the impact is real: Studies show that kids who are close to their fathers are twice as likely to go to college or secure a steady job. Credit: AJC | Scholastics | The Fatherhood Project | The Guardian

1:28