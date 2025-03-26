The Library Dads invites fathers to begin new chapters with their children

“The doctor said she should know about 10 words or so by now,” he says. “She knew 250. I’d been stopped counting, but my wife knew. It just went on to show that, OK, those benefits that I read about are there.”

“The Library Dads” are an Atlanta group rewriting the fatherhood narrative one book at a time. Credit: AJC | Scholastics | The Fatherhood Project | The Guardian

Alarmed by declining literacy rates among children and wanting to share his personal experience, Arnold founded the Library Dads in 2024 to encourage and invite fathers to read to their children. What began as a text invite to a handful of fellow new dads to join him in reading to their children at a “library link-up” has turned into a weekend job for the South Fulton resident.

Hosted twice a month across different Fulton County library branches including Wolf Creek, East Atlanta and Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing, the Library Dads’ link-ups feature 90 minutes of what Arnold calls “bonding, books and brotherhood.” Their next link-up is March 29, hosted at Wolf Creek and Northwest simultaneously.

Since the initial July 2024 gathering, where eight fathers showed up, word-of-mouth and social media promotion has led to a consistent crowd of at least 30 fathers at each event, walking through local libraries’ doors with kids in tow to partake in phonetic festivities.

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“Books are at the center of what we do, but we put the bonding first because we want dads to be able to experience that time of constant bonding, and prioritize that over cognitive benefits,” said Arnold, a graduate of Westlake High School whose grandmother worked as a librarian in the Atlanta area for 30 years.

The day starts with 20 minutes of “blocks and bonding” where dads and kids sit at one of several tables provided to play with building blocks and coloring books. This is followed by quick announcements, then “circle time” where the fathers and children participate in a playful group activity. From there, Arnold leads a group book reading that occasionally includes a sing-along.

“We are very strategic in terms of the books we choose, because we want to be engaging,” said Arnold, who during readings encourages fathers to register for library cards and download digital library apps like Libby and Hoopla. While children up to age 12 are welcome, Arnold said the majority of the group ranges between infant and three years old, with ages four to six a close second, seeing ages seven and up “here and there.”

He added that attention spans are considered in programming. “We try to keep it continuous and moving, so each age range is getting something out of it.”

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After the group read, everyone is led to the children’s section of the library, where dads get one-on-one time reading aloud to their little ones. The day concludes with playtime, designed to keep children occupied while fathers connect with each another.

It’s a time Arnold believes is just as valuable as reading.

“Anybody can go to the library at any point with their kid, but they’re choosing to come to the library link-ups because they want to connect with other men who are going through the same journey that they’re going through,” says Arnold.

In addition to the overall difficult transition into fatherhood, studies have shown that one in 10 new fathers deal with postpartum depression, many times linked to the usual suspects of lack of sleep and changes at home. Also factored in is the lack of emotional and social support for fathers.

Add this to the rolling myth that men are typically less likely to reach out for help or know to ask, and communities like the Library Dads can be just as beneficial to the parent as it is the child.

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“It’s only since the late 1960s or early 1970s that fathers have even been permitted in the birthing room, so that’s only 50-ish years where fathers are literally and figuratively allowed to be involved and encouraged to be involved in the parenting process,” said John Carr, author of Becoming A Dad: The First Three Years.

Carr, a social worker and psychotherapist who specializes in working with new dads, sees a transition from them being viewed solely as providers to also being seen as caregivers. He’s also seen growth in the amount of resources created with fathers in mind, like local “daddy and me” groups that offer community and support in the form of forums, in-person and virtually.

“More and more fathers are seizing opportunities and being given opportunities to connect with one another and be involved in actual parenting. It’s actually a revolutionary time to become a father, because there are more and more opportunities for fathers to be allowed in the room, so to speak.”

Emanuel Price is a part of that group. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Price moved to Atlanta in 2021 and now finds himself the only person among his local friends with a child. On top of having an older father who grew up in what he calls a “different time,” he said it was difficult finding others to lean on.

“It’s definitely something I needed at the time, because I felt isolated and it’s a great outlet to come here and be around other fathers,” said Price, who has been coming to the link-ups since August, discovering the group on TikTok when his daughter was eight months old. He now volunteers with the group.

“I really didn’t know who to talk to about what I was going through,” said Price.

“I needed other men in my age group to talk to about going through all the ins and outs of trying to be a new father. Being in this space has allowed me to continue to grow, learn from other dads, and just lean into fatherhood.”

With NBA player Demar Derozen and rapper/activist Killer Mike sharing Library Dads’ social media posts to their audiences, the nonprofit has grown in notoriety.

“These men that are gathered around here are not the exception, we are the norm,” said Michael Walker of East Atlanta, father to a set of three-year old twins who attended his first link-up March 15.

“Fathers need to know that you know you’re not the only one out there doing it, and there’s like minded brothers out there outside of your circle that you can that you can collaborate and congregate with.”

Visit TheLibraryDads.org for details.

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.