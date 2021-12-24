The gift Mom left us when she left us at Christmas

There were lots of “helpful hints” and Bible verses cut out from various publications, both religious and secular. Many, many shopping lists and to-do lists. A national forest’s worth of 3-by-5 index cards and little worn spiral-bound notebooks filled with important phone numbers, where you could see Mimi’s once-flowing cursive shrivel over time into a scrawl as her Parkinson’s disease worsened.

I was about two-thirds of the way through the stack of notes when I noticed there was something that just didn’t seem to fit. It was a piece of thin brown cardboard a few inches across, cut in an octagonal shape. I wasn’t sure what to make of it. Then I turned it over. The script in thick black marker was unmistakable to me. This was not Mimi’s handwriting. This was her daughter’s handwriting. This was from Miss Fran.

“Use this pattern to cut two (2) pieces of 1 1/4[-inch] styrofoam for flower urn on grave,” it said.

It was a cardboard pattern made by Miss Fran so she and Mimi could cut the green floral foam to the right size and shape to fit the little vase made into the headstone on my grandfather’s grave. That’s not all.

When my mother died at Christmas 2000, six years after her own father died, she was laid to rest near him. Miss Fran was given the same model of headstone as the one on her father’s grave. With the same built-in flower vase.

Over the years since her death at age 53, I have heard many, many stories of Miss Fran from relatives, friends and her old classmates. How she insisted she and her freshman-year roommate at the Woman’s College of Georgia (now Georgia College and State University) have matching bedspreads. How, as a leader on the high school’s junior-senior prom planning committee, she went from class to class with a hammer stuffed in her bookbag to aid construction efforts.

Little Frances, as she was then known, once denounced as fake the Santa Claus whose lap she’d just at on, because the color of his eyes was different from the Santa she’d met earlier that day. She and her father somehow rigged a life-sized prop car that could be “driven” onto the stage of the high school auditorium for a scene in a student play. As a young woman, Fran, as she would become known, sewed her own wedding dress. At the center of all these stories is this smart, kind, funny, creative person everyone counted on to take every task completely to heart and to be entirely over-prepared.

Her health began declining when she was only 48. She withered for five years until her illnesses took her from us a week before Christmas.

Jennifer Peebles with her parents, Joe and Frances "Miss Fran" Peebles, in 1994. Family photo

I thought I had heard all the stories in the decades since her death. But this year, when I make that long drive out I-20 for my family’s Christmas gathering, and detour off the interstate to the little cemetery, I’ll know one new story. The one about how Miss Fran left us a pattern for the flower vase on her own grave.

And I imagine I’ll probably look down at her headstone and smile.