Texas girl dies in her sleep 3 days after testing positive for COVID-19

CDC says risk of COVID-19 in schools is small

“Kenzie did not have any respiratory issues,” Southworth said. “There was nothing major going on. All the symptoms were mild.”

Her mom was advised to take Makenzie home and monitor her fever. If the symptoms worsened, Gongora was told to bring her back to the hospital. Through the weekend after her headache, there were few signs that she was fighting the virus.

On Feb. 1, it became more clear how the virus was affecting Makenzie. She seemed to be more exhausted. She headed to bed early that evening. By the time her mom checked on her, she was gone.

“My sister-in-law later checked on her at night and realized that she was no longer breathing and could not find a pulse,” Gongora told TODAY.

The playful fourth-grader, who loved playing Roblox, had a dainty frame for her age, but the family did not know of any underlying health issues.

Makenzie’s school district in Northside, Texas, addressed her death in a statement on behalf of her school.

“The Scarborough Elementary School community is saddened by the loss of fourth grader Makenzie Gongora,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with her family during this very difficult time.”

Makenzie’s family is waiting for more information about her cause of death. According to both parents’ sisters, her body was sent to a lab in Dallas to be examined. An autopsy is pending.

“Hopefully that’s going to give us the answer as to whether or not this was completely COVID related, or exacerbated by COVID or nothing to do with COVID,” Southworth told TODAY.