Tens of thousands of young Christians come to Atlanta for Passion 2024

The Passion movement was launched in 1995. Atlanta pastor and best-selling author Louie Giglio and Shelley Giglio founded the Passion Conferences in 1997.

A longtime focus as been on helping the homeless and ending human trafficking.

According to its website, the conferences have donated $18 million to 70 partner organizations around the world.

Some of the performers include Crowder, KB and Brooke Ligertwood, Christine Caine and Pastor Earl McClellan.

Tom Peters, a retired home builder and residential general contractor who lives in Duluth, has volunteered as one of the door holders for about seven years.

“The energy is indescribable,” said Peters. “Some of the kids have been coming since they were 18 years old. They’re full of fire.”

He said college students and young adults come all over the nation and some as far away as Japan.

He gets goosebumps just thinking about what will happen at Mercedes-Benz over the next few days, he said.

“They know why they’re here and Who they’re here for,” he said. “They are there to give glory to God.”

He values his job welcoming Passion attendees.

“I get to open the door for kids who are coming through, welcome them and hopefully (when they leave) see how their lives have changed.”