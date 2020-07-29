Tennessee fugitive arrested at Smyrna gas station

A Tennessee man wanted on several charges, including hit-and-run, DUI and fleeing police, was arrested in Smyrna earlier this month.
Larry Eugene Boyd, 41, of Goodlettsville, Tenn., was arrested July 19 at the BP gas station at 5160 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna, according to a Cobb police arrest warrant. The warrant does not say how authorities located Boyd or realized he was a fugitive.
Boyd’s other charges include reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, theft and resisting arrest, records show. His warrant said the crimes took place in Sumner County, Tenn., which is northeast of Nashville and borders Kentucky.
According to Cobb jail records, Boyd was held for three days before being extradited to Tennessee to face his charges. No other information on his arrest was released.
