Teenage stolen car suspect linked to August homicide, police say

Investigators have identified the teen, but authorities did not release his name or the facility where he’s being held, citing the fact he’s a minor.

Police were dispatched to reports of a vehicle stolen from the area of Peachtree and 7th streets near Midtown around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. After talking to the victim and learning that the vehicle was equipped with a tracking device, police deployed the department’s Phoenix air chopper to search from overhead.