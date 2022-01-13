Hamburger icon
Teenage stolen car suspect linked to August homicide, police say

A teenager caught in a stolen car was arrested Wednesday night, authorities said. Police quickly identified the teen as a suspect in an Aug. 30 fatal shooting in Vine City. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)
A teenager caught in a stolen car was arrested Wednesday night, authorities said. Police quickly identified the teen as a suspect in an Aug. 30 fatal shooting in Vine City. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Authorities said a teenager who was arrested Wednesday night after police in northwest Atlanta spotted him in a stolen car is a suspect in an August homicide in Vine City.

Investigators have identified the teen, but authorities did not release his name or the facility where he’s being held, citing the fact he’s a minor.

Police were dispatched to reports of a vehicle stolen from the area of Peachtree and 7th streets near Midtown around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. After talking to the victim and learning that the vehicle was equipped with a tracking device, police deployed the department’s Phoenix air chopper to search from overhead.

Officers were soon able to locate the vehicle on Jones Avenue. When police approached the stolen Nissan, the teen got out and ran a short distance, authorities said. He tried to hide in a dumpster, but officers quickly found him and took him into custody.

Atlanta police released helicopter footage of the capture Thursday.

Police said they soon linked the teen to a fatal Aug. 30 shooting in the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Markeece V. Jenkins, a 28-year-old man from Orlando, Florida, was shot near Rodney Cook Sr. Park, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

ExplorePolice ID man killed in Vine City shooting

The teen was charged with aggravated assault and simple battery in connection with Jenkins’ homicide, a police spokesperson told the AJC.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

