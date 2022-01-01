Teen shot in Griffin dies from leg wound

An 18-year-old man died from a leg wound after being shot in Griffin early Friday, according to police.
Griffin police identified the victim as Paris Bernard Thompson, a Griffin man, in a news release Friday.
According to the release, officers responded to reports of the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North Ninth Street and found Thompson with a gunshot wound to the leg. EMS rushed the teen to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.
Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in tracking down a car Thompson was seen getting into at the scene of the shooting. Investigators say the vehicle is a 2010 or 2012 Ford Fusion SE.
No suspects in the fatal shooting have been identified.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact investigator Richard Powell at 470-771-3097, or via email at rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.
