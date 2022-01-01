Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Teen shot in Griffin dies from leg wound

Griffin police are asking for help identifying this vehicle spotted at the scene of a fatal shooting early Friday. (Courtesy of Griffin Police Department)
caption arrowCaption
Griffin police are asking for help identifying this vehicle spotted at the scene of a fatal shooting early Friday. (Courtesy of Griffin Police Department)

Credit: Griffin Police Department

Credit: Griffin Police Department

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An 18-year-old man died from a leg wound after being shot in Griffin early Friday, according to police.

Griffin police identified the victim as Paris Bernard Thompson, a Griffin man, in a news release Friday.

According to the release, officers responded to reports of the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North Ninth Street and found Thompson with a gunshot wound to the leg. EMS rushed the teen to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in tracking down a car Thompson was seen getting into at the scene of the shooting. Investigators say the vehicle is a 2010 or 2012 Ford Fusion SE.

No suspects in the fatal shooting have been identified.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact investigator Richard Powell at 470-771-3097, or via email at rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tornado hits Newton County as severe storms roll across Atlanta area, North Ga.
2h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Thunderstorms expected for New Year’s Day in Atlanta
4h ago
Atlanta records 158th homicide of 2021, passing 2020’s total
20h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top