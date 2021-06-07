Teen recovered, 5 taken into custody in Georgia ‘human smuggling’ investigation

A 911 call from a frantic mother set off a search for a missing 16-year-old boy Monday morning and uncovered what Georgia authorities believe to be a human smuggling operation.
Five people, including a pregnant woman, were taken into custody after Haralson County deputies found the teenager at a welcome center in Cleveland, Alabama, located just across the state border along I-20. The teen was said to be safe, according to the Haralson sheriff’s office.
His mother reported him abducted about 1:17 a.m., triggering a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an Amber alert, that was activated shortly before 6 a.m. The boy had been recovered by the time the alert pinged cellphones and flashed across message boards statewide, the sheriff’s office said.
“During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had paid to have her son brought into the country and paid a down payment last week,” the agency said in a news release. “The victim had gone to the Georgia Welcome Center in Haralson County to meet someone and get her son, but she did not have enough money for the final payment, so the smuggler took the child back.”
When the kidnapping was reported, deputies believed the alleged smugglers were still in the area. The boy was later located at the Cleburne Welcome Center about three miles away. He was taken to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, and it was unclear if he would be reunited with his mother.
The other five were taken into custody and remained in Cleburne County. No details were released about their names or potential involvement in the so-called human smuggling investigation.
The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said it would not release any further information, citing the ongoing investigation.
We are working to learn more.
