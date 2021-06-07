Teen recovered, 5 taken into custody in Georgia ‘human smuggling’ investigation

“During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had paid to have her son brought into the country and paid a down payment last week,” the agency said in a news release. “The victim had gone to the Georgia Welcome Center in Haralson County to meet someone and get her son, but she did not have enough money for the final payment, so the smuggler took the child back.”

When the kidnapping was reported, deputies believed the alleged smugglers were still in the area. The boy was later located at the Cleburne Welcome Center about three miles away. He was taken to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, and it was unclear if he would be reunited with his mother.