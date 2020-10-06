Teen accused of shooting Clayton officer ID’d as victim in fiery crash

Their bodies were taken to the GBI’s crime lab in order to be identified.

The sheriff’s office said it was contacted by the Clayton County Police Department regarding Guerra shortly after confirming his identity. He was accused of exchanging gunfire with a Clayton officer during a March 24 confrontation on North Main Street near Jonesboro.

The officer confronted Guerra while checking out a report of an armed person in the area of the Sundown Suites and the Oak Run Apartments complex, according to police. Guerra allegedly fired multiple times, hitting the officer in her ballistic vest. She returned fire.

“After firing several rounds, Guerra fled the area on foot towards the Lucky Food Mart,” Clayton County police spokeswoman Aubriel Stroud said. “Additional officers responded to the location and observed Guerra hiding near two vehicles.”

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The GBI said it did not investigate the incident as no one was seriously hurt or killed.