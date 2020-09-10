3 suspects die in fiery crash after police chase in Newton County

Three people being pursued by police in Newton County were killed after their car crashed into a tree and caught on fire, authorities said.
Newton County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. Monday that two suspects were attempting to break into cars in a neighborhood off Fairview Road, according to spokeswoman Caitlin Jett.
When the deputies arrived, the suspects got into a 2010 Toyota Tacoma and drove off, Jett said in a statement. During the pursuit, the Toyota failed to maintain its lane at the intersection of Jack Neely Road, went off the road and struck a tree.
The vehicle caught on fire and all three suspects were trapped inside and unable to be rescued, Jett said. The bodies are still in the process of being identified at the GBI Crime Lab.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office passed the investigation to the Georgia State Patrol.
No other information was released.