3 suspects die in fiery crash after police chase in Newton County

Newton County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. Monday that two suspects were attempting to break into cars in a neighborhood off Fairview Road, according to spokeswoman Caitlin Jett.

When the deputies arrived, the suspects got into a 2010 Toyota Tacoma and drove off, Jett said in a statement. During the pursuit, the Toyota failed to maintain its lane at the intersection of Jack Neely Road, went off the road and struck a tree.