Target brings back popular car seat trade-in event

Target stores throughout the nation are accepting and recycling all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness seats and booster seats, through April 17, the retailer announced on its website.
Target’s popular car seat trade-in event started Monday.
In exchange for the used seat, customers will receive a coupon for 20% off a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, which includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers. Damaged or expired seats are eligible, Target said.
Coupons, which are added to the Target app, can be applied to in-store and online purchases through May 1. If you’re trading in two seats, you can redeem the offer twice, Target said.
The retailer typically has held the trade-in events twice a year but did not have one last spring due to the pandemic. The event returned in September and became more contactless.
Consumers previously brought the seats to guest services and got a paper coupon. Now you can drop the seat in a designated box and receive a digital coupon when you scan a code using the Target app on your mobile device.
More than 1.1 million car seats have been recycled since the program started in April 2016, the retailer said.
Here are some additional tips about the event:
- You need to be enrolled in Target Circle to participate in the trade-in and receive a coupon.
- Target says scan sheets will be placed on “the drop-off boxes for guests to scan from their mobile device into their Circle.”