Some tax filers getting more money on top of $1,400 stimulus payment

This latest round of checks totals $10 billion and was due to be mailed March 31 to more than 4 million people. Many struggling Americans have started receiving the payments in the mail as a check or debit card. When added to the stimulus checks already sent or direct deposited, more than 130 million people should now have received $335 billion overall.

Social Security recipients and certain retirement beneficiaries began receiving payments over the weekend. Veterans Affairs beneficiaries could receive payments by mid-April, the IRS said.

The IRS advises filing a tax return in order to receive the money quicker.

Filing a 2020 tax return can also let people claim a recovery rebate credit if they missed out on the previous $1,200 or $600 stimulus checks, according to CNBC.

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March provides for $1,400 per individual, plus $1,400 per dependent, if recipients meet certain income thresholds and other eligibility rules.