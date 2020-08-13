Suspected DUI driver killed in crash following 100-mph police chase in Coweta

About midnight Thursday, a Newnan police officer spotted a 2002 Dodge Ram being driven against the curb of Greenville Street for about 50 yards or so, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. The officer believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The officer pulled over the driver, and when he began to approach the rear of the vehicle, the driver sped away, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The officer gave chase until Coweta deputies joined the pursuit along Ga. 29.