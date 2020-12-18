Suspect sought in multiple armed robberies in Clayton

Clayton County authorities are searching for a man suspected of committing two armed robberies within 15 minutes Thursday.
Around 4 p.m., the man robbed the DTLR Clothing Store on Ga. 85 in Riverdale, where his image was captured on a security camera, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. About 15 minutes later, a man fitting the same description robbed a Family Dollar store on Ga. 138 in Jonesboro, the agency said.
The Clayton sheriff’s office has also connected this suspect to Saturday’s robbery of the Panhandle Package Store on Flicker Road in Jonesboro. The agency is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information is asked to call 770-479-4479 or leave a tip online through the Nixle tip line.
