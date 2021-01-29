Suspect sought in luxury sneaker robbery at downtown Atlanta loft

Police on Wednesday released video of a suspect accused of stealing more than $20,000 in cash, jewelry and luxury sneakers from a downtown Atlanta loft.
The victim, a self-proclaimed sneaker collector, sells the shoes from his online shop Fresh Goods, which has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram. He was scheduled to meet with potential buyers Oct. 25 at his home in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood when he was robbed, according to Atlanta police.
“Upon gaining access to the location, the suspects brandished weapons and demanded high-end clothing and shoes from the victim and his girlfriend,” police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.
According to a police report, the two gunmen were both wearing blue medical masks when they walked into the man’s loft. They reportedly told the victims to “give me all your money or I will pop you.”
The men took $10,000 in cash, a $10,000 chain that was around the victim’s neck, his cellphone and several boxes of shoes worth $200 to $1,000 per pair, according to the report. The victim told police the men got into a black 2009 Hyundai Genesis that was waiting with a driver nearby.
“The suspects fled in the vehicle before crashing at a nearby intersection and escaping by foot,” Grant said.
When police arrived about 2:40 p.m., the wrecked Hyundai was abandoned. The driver of an Audi said the vehicle slammed into his at the intersection of Peters Street and Castleberry Hill before three people bailed out, jumped a fence and took off running, according to the report.
The Hyundai was later determined to be stolen out of DeKalb County.
Police are hoping to identify one of the suspects from surveillance video taken immediately following the crash. A man in a blue surgical mask can be seen “fleeing the scene on foot,” Grant said.
They are asking anyone with information about the man to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.