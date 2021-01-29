Suspect sought in luxury sneaker robbery at downtown Atlanta loft

“The suspects fled in the vehicle before crashing at a nearby intersection and escaping by foot,” Grant said.

When police arrived about 2:40 p.m., the wrecked Hyundai was abandoned. The driver of an Audi said the vehicle slammed into his at the intersection of Peters Street and Castleberry Hill before three people bailed out, jumped a fence and took off running, according to the report.

The Hyundai was later determined to be stolen out of DeKalb County.

Police are hoping to identify one of the suspects from surveillance video taken immediately following the crash. A man in a blue surgical mask can be seen “fleeing the scene on foot,” Grant said.

They are asking anyone with information about the man to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.