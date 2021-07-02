Suspect sought in deadly shooting at Paulding apartment complex

Medics with the county’s fire department worked to revive Foster, but he was declared dead at the scene, Henson said. Foster’s death marks the fourth homicide in Paulding this year, Henson confirmed.

Detectives have not identified any suspects in Foster’s killing and are requesting help from the public as the investigation continues, Henson said. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the anonymous Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.