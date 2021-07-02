Suspect sought in deadly shooting at Paulding apartment complex

A man is dead and authorities are looking to identify a suspect following a shooting at a Paulding County apartment complex early Friday morning.
Paulding sheriff’s deputies were called to the Country Gardens Apartments in Dallas shortly after 5:30 a.m. after gunshots were reported, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ashley Henson said in a news release. At the scene, they found 31-year-old Lindsey Darnell Foster in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Medics with the county’s fire department worked to revive Foster, but he was declared dead at the scene, Henson said. Foster’s death marks the fourth homicide in Paulding this year, Henson confirmed.
Detectives have not identified any suspects in Foster’s killing and are requesting help from the public as the investigation continues, Henson said. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the anonymous Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
