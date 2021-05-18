Suspect in Forest Park strip club killing captured at Atlanta motel

A man wanted on murder charges stemming from an altercation that led to gunfire at a Forest Park strip club was apprehended Tuesday.
Tachie Vonzell Jackson, 22, was located at a Motel 6 on Virginia Avenue by a Clayton County sheriff’s deputy and U.S. marshals, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jackson was taken into custody without incident.
He was one of three suspects wanted on various charges as a result of the incident, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The Clayton sheriff’s office accused Jackson of shooting Wayne James Jr. in the chest Nov. 1, 2020, during a fight at Rumors on Jonesboro Road.
James was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with a single gunshot wound but later died.
Jackson was booked Tuesday into the Clayton County Jail, where he remains without bond. He is facing charges of malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
After the shooting, Forest Park police released surveillance photos of the three suspects, including Jackson, another man and a woman, neither of whom were identified.
Credit: Forest Park Police Department
The other two suspects remain at large, and officials did not share whether they had been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who recognizes the additional two suspects or has information about James’ death is asked to call Forest Park detectives at 404-608-2366. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
