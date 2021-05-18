Suspect in Forest Park strip club killing captured at Atlanta motel

After the shooting, Forest Park police released surveillance photos of the three suspects, including Jackson, another man and a woman, neither of whom were identified.

The other two suspects remain at large, and officials did not share whether they had been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the additional two suspects or has information about James’ death is asked to call Forest Park detectives at 404-608-2366. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

