Suspect identified in Forest Park strip club killing

Tachie Vonzell Jackson, 22, is wanted on a murder charge after being identified as the shooter by Clayton County Sheriff’s Office investigators, according to an announcement. Jackson is the first suspect to be identified as investigators seek to find three men involved in the deadly altercation.

Explore 3 sought after man killed at Forest Park strip club

The fight broke out Nov. 1 at Rumors on Jonesboro Road, Forest Park police said in a news release. Officers arrived to find Wayne James Jr. with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died of his injuries.