Suspect identified in Forest Park strip club killing

One man has been identified as a suspect in a shooting at a Forest Park strip club earlier this month that left another man dead, officials said.
Tachie Vonzell Jackson, 22, is wanted on a murder charge after being identified as the shooter by Clayton County Sheriff’s Office investigators, according to an announcement. Jackson is the first suspect to be identified as investigators seek to find three men involved in the deadly altercation.
The fight broke out Nov. 1 at Rumors on Jonesboro Road, Forest Park police said in a news release. Officers arrived to find Wayne James Jr. with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died of his injuries.
Jackson is described as 5-foot-8 and about 145 pounds, with a tattoo on his right hand reading, “EST. 1998.” He is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 immediately. If anyone has information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts, they can contact the sheriff’s fugitive squad at 770-477-4479 or use the Nixle tip line to remain anonymous.
