Suspect in deadly hit-and-run arrested at Clayton County restaurant

Marquez Darquan Smith, 21, was taken into custody without incident at the Fresh Express on Jonesboro Road, less than a mile from the scene of the Nov. 15 deadly incident, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

The unidentified pedestrian was struck outside the Kia Atlanta South dealership while standing in a center turn lane on Jonesboro Road, the agency said. After an investigation, Clayton County police identified Smith as the driver.