Suspect in deadly hit-and-run arrested at Clayton County restaurant

A suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian was arrested Friday at the Clayton County restaurant where he works.
Marquez Darquan Smith, 21, was taken into custody without incident at the Fresh Express on Jonesboro Road, less than a mile from the scene of the Nov. 15 deadly incident, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
The unidentified pedestrian was struck outside the Kia Atlanta South dealership while standing in a center turn lane on Jonesboro Road, the agency said. After an investigation, Clayton County police identified Smith as the driver.
“Smith unlawfully followed too closely behind a white sedan, causing him to suddenly change lanes and drive in the center lane resulting in the death of a pedestrian,” the sheriff’s office said in a public advisory. “Smith left the scene and failed to stop or render aid at the time of the collision.”
Investigators later found Smith’s vehicle had damage to the front windshield and glass in the front seats, according to deputies. Video footage also reportedly showed his vehicle driving in the center lane at the time of the crash.
Smith is being held in the Clayton County Jail without bond on charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, following too close and center turn lane violation. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Jan. 18.