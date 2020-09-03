Suspect in businessman’s death tried to throw deputy over balcony, sheriff says

When Bennett had the drink, he refused to return to his cell and threw the juice on the ground, according to officials. The deputies grabbed his arms and tried to lead him back to his cell, but he took a “fighting stance,” Booth said.

Bennett then lunged at one of the deputies, picked him up and carried him toward the top railing, according to the sheriff’s office. Another inmate helped the deputy pull him to the ground, but Bennett continued to fight, Booth said.

“While on the floor, Bennett attempted to gain control of the deputy’s department-issued Taser in an effort to disarm him,” he said. Another deputy pepper-sprayed him.

“Bennett stopped resisting, but as the second deputy was placing handcuffs on him, he locked one of her legs between his in an attempt to immobilize her,” Booth said. “She delivered a fist strike to Bennett and commanded him to release her, which he did.”

No one was injured during the incident.

Previous jail scuffles have earned Bennett a slew of obstruction and interference charges.

In March 2019, authorities said he spat at an officer in an attempt to “transmit hepatitis,” which gained him a count of reckless conduct by an HIV-infected person.

Explore Man accused of killing businessman faces more charges after scuffles with jailers

Three months later, Bennett broke a sprinkler head on a sprinkler system and then spat in an officer’s face, according to the sheriff’s office. The June 21 incident led to charges of interference with government property and obstruction.

In August 2019, he grabbed onto a deputy’s legs and refused to let go. And in March of this year, Bennett “offered to do violence” when a deputy asked him to go back into his cell, Booth said.