3 sought after man killed at Forest Park strip club

On Oct. 29, an employee of a northeast Atlanta nightclub owned by rapper 2 Chainz was shot to death during an early morning dispute over the admission price, police said.

And last Friday, up-and-coming Chicago rapper King Von was one of two people killed during a shooting outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta. The 26-year-old, whose real name was Dayvon Bennett, was among five people shot in the incident, authorities said. A second man, 34-year-old Mark Blakely of Chicago, was also killed.

The Monaco shooting remains under investigation by the GBI because Atlanta police working in the area attempted to intervene as bullets flew outside the nightclub. Two of the officers were in uniform working off-duty security jobs at the lounge, and a third was on-duty nearby, according to police. None of the officers were injured.

On Monday morning, a shootout outside The Voo lounge in southwest Atlanta left one man dead and injured a bystander who got caught in the crossfire, according to police. A handgun and 15 spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Authorities have not announced any arrests in that case.

