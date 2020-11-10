3 sought after man killed at Forest Park strip club

Police are searching for three people after a fight at a Clayton County strip club erupted in gunfire, leaving one man dead earlier this month.
The fight broke out Nov. 1 at Rumors on Jonesboro Road, Forest Park police said in a news release. Officers arrived to find Wayne James Jr. with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died of his injuries.
“After interviewing multiple witnesses, it was discovered that some type of altercation broke out inside the club, at which time the suspect shot the victim,” the department said in a Facebook post.
Investigators have released surveillance photos of three people ― two men and a woman — believed to be connected to the incident. Anyone who recognizes them or has information about James' death is asked to call Forest Park detectives at 404-608-2366. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
The incident at Rumors was one of at least four fatal shootings at metro Atlanta nightclubs in the past two weeks.
On Oct. 29, an employee of a northeast Atlanta nightclub owned by rapper 2 Chainz was shot to death during an early morning dispute over the admission price, police said.
And last Friday, up-and-coming Chicago rapper King Von was one of two people killed during a shooting outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta. The 26-year-old, whose real name was Dayvon Bennett, was among five people shot in the incident, authorities said. A second man, 34-year-old Mark Blakely of Chicago, was also killed.
The Monaco shooting remains under investigation by the GBI because Atlanta police working in the area attempted to intervene as bullets flew outside the nightclub. Two of the officers were in uniform working off-duty security jobs at the lounge, and a third was on-duty nearby, according to police. None of the officers were injured.
On Monday morning, a shootout outside The Voo lounge in southwest Atlanta left one man dead and injured a bystander who got caught in the crossfire, according to police. A handgun and 15 spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Authorities have not announced any arrests in that case.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news: