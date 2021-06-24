Suspect charged in 59-year-old’s stabbing death in Atlanta’s West End

Bruce Scott, 58, was taken into custody Wednesday after authorities found him hiding behind a building in the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, Atlanta police said.

Scott faces one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Reginald Stuckey, who was killed the evening of June 4 on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, authorities said. Police were called to the area just before 7:30 p.m. and found Stuckey unconscious with a knife wound, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said previously. He was pronounced dead at the scene.