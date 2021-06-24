Suspect charged in 59-year-old’s stabbing death in Atlanta’s West End

Police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing a 59-year-old earlier this month in Atlanta’s West End.
Bruce Scott, 58, was taken into custody Wednesday after authorities found him hiding behind a building in the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, Atlanta police said.
Scott faces one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Reginald Stuckey, who was killed the evening of June 4 on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, authorities said. Police were called to the area just before 7:30 p.m. and found Stuckey unconscious with a knife wound, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said previously. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following Stuckey’s death, Atlanta police released a description of the suspect, an older man with gray dreadlocks who ran away after the stabbing. It’s unclear what led to the deadly encounter or if Scott and Stuckey knew each other.
On Wednesday, a resident called police and said they had seen Scott near the West End, police said in a statement. Officers canvassed the area and eventually located him behind a building.
Scott was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remained Thursday without bond, online records show.