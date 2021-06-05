Suspect sought after man found stabbed to death in SW Atlanta

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Friday evening in Atlanta’s West End.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Ralph David Abernathy Road just before 7:30 p.m. and found the victim unconscious with a knife wound, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
The suspect, believed to be an older man with gray dreadlocks, ran away after the deadly stabbing. Authorities have not released the victim’s name or determined what led to the incident. The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.