ajc logo
X

Suspect sought after man found stabbed to death in SW Atlanta

The man was stabbed to death Friday evening along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.
The man was stabbed to death Friday evening along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Friday evening in Atlanta’s West End.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Ralph David Abernathy Road just before 7:30 p.m. and found the victim unconscious with a knife wound, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect, believed to be an older man with gray dreadlocks, ran away after the deadly stabbing. Authorities have not released the victim’s name or determined what led to the incident. The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top