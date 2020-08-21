Suspect arrested in downtown MARTA station stabbing case

MARTA police announced the arrest around 10 a.m. Friday morning, less than 24 hours after the department shared photos of the suspect taken from surveillance cameras at the Garnett Transit Station. Police did not share the identity of the man arrested.

The stabbing occurred early Thursday morning, AJC.com previously reported. The victim, a man in his early 30s, was seriously injured in the incident and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.