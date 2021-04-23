Suspect arrested after shooting at Poncey-Highland gas station

A man suspected of opening fire inside a gas station in northeast Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood was arrested Friday morning after he was followed from the scene by a school police officer.
An Atlanta Public Schools officer passing by the intersection of Ponce de Leon and Moreland avenues heard gunshots and saw an armed man leave the Exxon station on the corner, according to Atlanta police. The officer followed the suspect until APD arrived shortly before 3:30 a.m. and took the man into custody.
He was identified by police as 44-year-old Brian Moore.
Police later found a 67-year-old man at the Exxon with a gunshot wound. He told investigators “he did not know the suspect and had no idea why he had been shot,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. The victim was stable when he was taken to a hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation.
