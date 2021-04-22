ajc logo
Suspect arrested after hitting officer's patrol car during Midtown chase

The driver struck an officer's patrol car while fleeing a traffic stop in Midtown, authorities said. Nobody was injured in the chase.
The driver struck an officer's patrol car while fleeing a traffic stop in Midtown, authorities said. Nobody was injured in the chase.

News
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man driving a stolen car was arrested Thursday after leading Atlanta police on a chase through Midtown and striking an officer’s cruiser, authorities said.

The chase began about 4:20 p.m. when police tried to stop the stolen car near 11th and Juniper Streets, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer C. J. Johnson said in an emailed statement.

“The vehicle failed to stop, struck a police vehicle and fled the scene,” she said.

A short time later, additional officers spotted the car and stopped it a second time, authorities said. The driver got out and tried to run, but was tracked down and arrested, police said.

Nobody was injured in the chase, but officers discovered several guns inside the car, Johnson said. Police are still working to confirm the man’s identity and have not announced any charges in the case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

