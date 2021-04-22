Suspect arrested after hitting officer’s patrol car during Midtown chase

A man driving a stolen car was arrested Thursday after leading Atlanta police on a chase through Midtown and striking an officer’s cruiser, authorities said.
The chase began about 4:20 p.m. when police tried to stop the stolen car near 11th and Juniper Streets, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer C. J. Johnson said in an emailed statement.
“The vehicle failed to stop, struck a police vehicle and fled the scene,” she said.
A short time later, additional officers spotted the car and stopped it a second time, authorities said. The driver got out and tried to run, but was tracked down and arrested, police said.
Nobody was injured in the chase, but officers discovered several guns inside the car, Johnson said. Police are still working to confirm the man’s identity and have not announced any charges in the case.
