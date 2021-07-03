SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Great weather expected for 4th of July

Things will start to heat up by the afternoon and Sunday’s high is expected to reach 89 degrees in Atlanta, which is about average for this time of year.

“It’s great weekend weather for those outdoor plans,” Deon said. “We’re not dealing with that high humidity that we typically expect this time of year.”

With few clouds in the sky, families looking to attend Independence Day festivities on Sunday evening should have an unobstructed view of the fireworks.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has suspended most of its construction projects for the holiday weekend, but drivers will still have plenty of traffic to compete with, especially during the first half of the day.

Several major roads in the heart of Atlanta will be shut down for the big race. Partial closures of Peachtree Road from Buckhead to Midtown will begin about 2 a.m. in preparation for the event. In Midtown, 10th Street will also see partial closures between Peachtree Road and Piedmont Park ahead of the annual 10K. All road closures related to the race are scheduled to end by 1 p.m.

For families looking to take advantage of the long weekend, Monday’s forecast is also looking good. There will be more clouds around to start the week, but the afternoon high is 90 degrees with just a 10% chance of rain.

