SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Summerlike temps, isolated storms for Mother’s Day

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Considering summer is more than a month away, it’s going to be hot Sunday for Mother’s Day.

The sunrise will greet you with temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s. A partly cloudy sky and some fog is expected in the morning. The average low for this time of year is 60 degrees and we are well above that, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Rain starts to move in by the early afternoon, so make sure to enjoy those brunch hours. Heavier storms will pick up between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“During the afternoon, we’ll have another round of storms kind of firing up during the late part of the day,” Deon elaborated.

We’ll get up to 88 degrees in the afternoon. That’s 8 degrees higher than the average for this time of year. Areas south of the metro will be even warmer: Eatonton will reach 90 degrees, and Griffin and LaGrange will reach 89.

“Temperatures will warm above normal and our Mother’s Day will be downright hot,” according to Deon.

In fact, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said, “This is going to be the warmest weekend so far of 2023.”

The holiday could likely be the hottest day of the year so far, Kramlich said, with the high getting near 90.

All will turn quiet by the evening, but storms rolling in on Monday could cause some concern.

Heavier and more widespread downpours are expected as a cold front moves south through the state. There is a 60% chance of rain on Monday. Be prepared for scattered thunderstorms and strong gusty winds.

There is a low-level risk of severe storms from Atlanta to the east of the state, Deon said. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, but we’ve certainly seen worse this year.

After Sunday, temperatures will return to more seasonal levels. Tuesday’s high will barely dip below average. Rain chances will remain through the week.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

