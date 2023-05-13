SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Summerlike temps, isolated storms for Mother’s Day

“Temperatures will warm above normal and our Mother’s Day will be downright hot,” according to Deon.

In fact, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said, “This is going to be the warmest weekend so far of 2023.”

The holiday could likely be the hottest day of the year so far, Kramlich said, with the high getting near 90.

All will turn quiet by the evening, but storms rolling in on Monday could cause some concern.

Heavier and more widespread downpours are expected as a cold front moves south through the state. There is a 60% chance of rain on Monday. Be prepared for scattered thunderstorms and strong gusty winds.

There is a low-level risk of severe storms from Atlanta to the east of the state, Deon said. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, but we’ve certainly seen worse this year.

After Sunday, temperatures will return to more seasonal levels. Tuesday’s high will barely dip below average. Rain chances will remain through the week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.