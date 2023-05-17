BreakingNews
Man dead after employees exchange gunfire at Forsyth industrial park
Sudden switch in elections board chair nomination

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

In a surprise move at the start of the Fulton County Commission meeting Wednesday, Chairman Robb Pitts dropped the nomination of Republican former commissioner Lee Morris to chair the Fulton County Board of Elections — a move that would have flipped control of the board from Democrats to Republicans.

Instead, Pitts substituted Patrise Perkins-Hooker, a former Fulton County attorney and current president of the State Bar of Georgia.

Perkins-Hooker voted in Democratic primaries from 2016 to 2020, according to voter registration records. However, Georgia is an open primary state, so voters can participate in primaries without regard to party registration.

Pitts’ announcement drew applause from the audience, but Commissioner Bridget Thorne, a Republican, objected to the sudden change since a vote is expected in today’s meeting. She said this was the first that she and other commissioners had heard of it.

