Stonecrest mayor returns to work after battling 2nd round of cancer

Stonecrest mayor has successful surgery amid 2nd bout with cancer

Lary was previously diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in 2018, but he didn’t take any time off during his radiation treatments. On Nov. 9, he requested nearly five months of medical leave so he could battle a “second round of a more aggressive cancer.”

Lary, 58, was elected as Stonecrest’s first mayor when the DeKalb County city was chartered in 2017. The city was the most populous in the county until 2020’s census, when Brookhaven surpassed it.

According to the city charter, the mayor or a council member would forfeit their seat if they fail to attend one-third of the regularly scheduled city council meetings within a three-month period without being excused by the council. The charter led to lawsuits against Councilwoman Jazzmin Cobble, who missed two council meetings last year, but a judge ended up denying the petition.

