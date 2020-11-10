Stonecrest mayor takes medical leave to battle 2nd round of cancer

Councilman Rob Turner opened Monday night’s council meeting with a prayer, which included a plea to heal the mayor.

“Father, we pray that you touch our mayor’s body and destroy what is trying to destroy him: the cancer,” Turner said. “And give him total healing and total restoration.”

The council voted unanimously to excuse the mayor. Lary said he would continue his duties at city hall but would trust the city meetings to the councilmembers.

According to the city charter, the mayor or a council member would forfeit their seat if they fail to attend one-third of the regularly scheduled city council meetings within a three-month period without being excused by the council. The charter led to lawsuits against Councilwoman Jazzmin Cobble, who missed two council meetings last year, but a judge ended up denying the petition.

The city said Lary will keep the public updated on his progress.

