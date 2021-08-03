Stonecrest man sentenced for trying to steal $1.5M worth of COVID-19 relief funds

Christopher A. Hayes, 35, of Stonecrest, was given a two year, six month prison sentence after pleading guilty to trying to steal more than $1.5 million, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Federal authorities said Hayes submitted a false claim to try to receive financial assistance as a farmer, even though he didn’t own a farm or livestock.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program helped farmers and livestock producers who faced price declines and other negative effects from the pandemic. Hayes submitted fraudulent documents claiming he lost livestock at his commercial farming operation, according to the release.