Stonecrest man sentenced for trying to steal $1.5M worth of COVID-19 relief funds

A DeKalb County man was sentenced to prison time after being convicted of trying to defraud a federal COVID-19 relief program for farmers.
Christopher A. Hayes, 35, of Stonecrest, was given a two year, six month prison sentence after pleading guilty to trying to steal more than $1.5 million, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Federal authorities said Hayes submitted a false claim to try to receive financial assistance as a farmer, even though he didn’t own a farm or livestock.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program helped farmers and livestock producers who faced price declines and other negative effects from the pandemic. Hayes submitted fraudulent documents claiming he lost livestock at his commercial farming operation, according to the release.
“The USDA COVID-19 food assistance programs were meant to keep food on American family’s tables during this unprecedented time,” Jason Williams, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of the Inspector General within the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office, said in the release. “This prosecution should send a strong zero-tolerance message to those opportunistic fraudsters who would take advantage of a national emergency to enrich themselves.”
In addition, he also sent fraudulent documents to the Internal Revenue Service in an effort to receive funds from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. That program provided small business employers refundable tax credits to help with paid employee sick leave related to COVID-19.
In total, he tried to obtain more than $1.5 million in pandemic relief funds.
Prosecutors said this is the first fraud prosecution to take place regarding these two pandemic relief programs. The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and the Office of Inspector General within the United States Department of Agriculture.
In addition to his prison time, Hayes will spend three years on supervised release. He’s also ordered to pay nearly $249,000 in restitution.