Stonecrest council can revoke check-signing privileges for ‘bad actions’

Denmark did not mention the mayor’s recent transactions or whether they led to this policy proposal. Lary’s attorney, Dwight Thomas, previously said, “The mayor did not do anything improper but took executive steps to protect the integrity of the funds at issue.”

Lary has also denied any wrongdoing in how he used a city-issued purchasing card or how the city disbursed federal pandemic relief funds. Investigations into both programs have found strong evidence of widespread malfeasance and near-nonexistent oversight.

Explore Pandemic relief meant for Stonecrest businesses lost in city hall turmoil

Last week, the council changed its check-writing policy to require two signatures on transfers worth $5,000 or more. However, that limit was increased to $25,000 on Friday, because city staff said the lesser amount created a barrier to running the city’s government.

“We would have to rely less on the two-signature requirement because the majority of our checks are $25,000 or less,” Denmark said. “It seems like that’s a more appropriate place for the requirement to fall as opposed to $5,000, which would be very difficult in terms of the day-to-day operations of city government.”

Acting City Manager Janice Allen Jackson added that none of the city’s three banks could guarantee that they could enforce the two-signature verification on $5,000 checks.

Councilwomen Jazzmin Cobble and Tammy Grimes voiced their concerns that the more relaxed amount wouldn’t lead to any increased security over city funds.

“If the ability to just write a $24,999 check multiple times with little oversight is allowed, then we didn’t solve the problem,” Cobble said. Before voting to increase the limit, she said she wanted city leaders to continue evaluating their check-writing oversight policies, including whether more stringent requirements could be implemented for in-person withdrawals or transfers.

The council also required city employees and elected officials to maintain a surety bond — effectively a contract to assume debt responsibility — as a countermeasure once they’re granted check-signing privileges. Jackson, who used to work for Augusta’s government, said many Georgia cities, including Augusta, require government employees in financial positions to obtain a surety bond, also known as a public official bond.

They will have 90 days to acquire the bond, and the city will cover any costs related to the bond acquisition.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter