Stolen guns, pound of meth found after police chase, crash on I-75

The chase began about 10:15 p.m. when Monroe deputies pulled over a Chevrolet Tahoe in the southbound lanes after noticing the driver had outstanding arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. After the SUV stopped at a weigh station, deputies ordered the man out of the vehicle.

Instead of complying, the driver sped away from the traffic stop with police in pursuit. Deputies performed a PIT maneuver at mile marker 187, causing the SUV to lose control and crash into a power pole, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anna Lewis said.