Stage collapses under rapper Rod Wave, crew at Atlanta performance

The stage at Rod Wave’s concert collapsed beneath the rapper’s feet as he and his crew were preparing to perform in Atlanta Saturday night, TMZ reported. Video of the incident circulated on social media over the weekend.

The musician, whose full name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was due to perform at a Halloween concert at Morris Brown College. A concert flyer on Eventbrite, however, indicates the concert was to take place at 1 Walnut Street, which is across from the school. Morris Brown officials told AJC.com they were not affiliated with the event.