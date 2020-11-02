Stage collapses under rapper Rod Wave, crew at Atlanta performance

Every performer’s mission is to bring the house down. Rapper Rod Wave seems to have started with the stage, according to reports.
The stage at Rod Wave’s concert collapsed beneath the rapper’s feet as he and his crew were preparing to perform in Atlanta Saturday night, TMZ reported. Video of the incident circulated on social media over the weekend.
The musician, whose full name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was due to perform at a Halloween concert at Morris Brown College. A concert flyer on Eventbrite, however, indicates the concert was to take place at 1 Walnut Street, which is across from the school. Morris Brown officials told AJC.com they were not affiliated with the event.
According to TMZ, the “Rags 2 Riches” rapper and his crew were walking onto the stage after being introduced by the venue when the floor beneath the group collapsed mid-stride.
Rod Wave narrowly avoided falling through the stage, but others in the group were not so fortunate. The concert was canceled, TMZ reported.
It is not clear if the collapse resulted in any serious injuries. Atlanta police and fire officials told AJC.com they did not respond to the incident.
We’re working to learn more.