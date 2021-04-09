ajc logo
Spring scooting: Bird e-scooters returning to DeKalb city

DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More than a year after pulling out of Decatur and multiple other U.S. cities, Bird Scooters are returning for the springtime.

While a specific date for their return wasn’t provided, the city told residents to expect to see the electric scooters in Decatur soon. The e-scooters made headlines across metro Atlanta in 2019 when cities grappled with regulations and safety for the new and popular mode of urban transportation.

Bird, a large e-scooter company, pulled out of Decatur in 2019, calling it a temporary move. Lime, another e-scooter company, operated in the DeKalb County city until early 2020, when their e-scooters also disappeared from Decatur’s streets.

Both companies deemed Decatur, and other cities, as unprofitable at the time. The number of e-scooters also declined after the COVID-19 shutdown last year, but they’ve slowly begun to return to large markets like Atlanta.

The e-scooters have a maximum speed of 15 mph, can only be used in roads and in bike lanes and are available through a mobile application. Riders, who are encouraged to wear helmets, pay to use them per minute.

For more information, email hello@bird.co, visit bird.co or call 1-866-205-2442.

