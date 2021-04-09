Spring scooting: Bird e-scooters returning to DeKalb city

While a specific date for their return wasn’t provided, the city told residents to expect to see the electric scooters in Decatur soon. The e-scooters made headlines across metro Atlanta in 2019 when cities grappled with regulations and safety for the new and popular mode of urban transportation.

Bird, a large e-scooter company, pulled out of Decatur in 2019, calling it a temporary move. Lime, another e-scooter company, operated in the DeKalb County city until early 2020, when their e-scooters also disappeared from Decatur’s streets.