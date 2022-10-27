BreakingNews
17-year-old student dies in shooting after leaving Norcross High
Southern Company reports earnings jump $1.5 billion in third quarter

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
Company says increased power usage and higher electricity rates drove the rise

Earnings for Atlanta-based utility giant Southern Company, the parent of Georgia Power, rose for the second straight quarter, driven mainly by increases in usage customers’ electric rates and continued progress on the two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle, the company said.

Southern reported third-quarter profits of $1.5 billion on Thursday, up $400 million from the same period last year. Through the end of September, the company’s earnings are also up by nearly $1 billion compared to the first nine months of 2021.

The company’s revenues also climbed to $8.4 billion in the third quarter, compared to $6.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of more than 34 percent. The company attributed the jump mainly to higher fuel costs.

Despite fears of an impending recession, Southern executives said the Southeastern economy continues to defy gravity and is a big reason why company profits have grown.

“We continue to see better than we expected growth in our sales and it’s reflective of all the great growth going on in our state,” said Dan Tucker, Southern’s chief financial officer.

Despite the sunny earnings report, Georgia Power — Southern’s largest subsidiary — is pushing state regulators to approve another major rate increase that would hit its 2.7 million customers’ bills starting next year.

Beginning in January, the average Georgia Power residential customer’s bills could climb by $14.32 each month. That would be followed by smaller increases of $1.35 per month in 2024 and $0.62 per month in 2025. All told, households could see their annual bill go up by almost $200 over the next three years.

Those aren’t the only hikes likely to hit Georgia Power’s electricity customers in coming months and years.

Once Plant Vogtle’s two long-delayed and over-budget nuclear reactors come online, Georgia Power is expected to ask the five members of the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) to allow the company to recover the costs of building the units from its customers.

Vogtle Unit 3 is expected to begin generating electricity in the first quarter of 2023, with Unit 4 joining it by the end of 2024. Earlier this month, Georgia Power loaded fuel into Unit 3, a significant step toward generating electricity from the first commercial nuclear units built in the U.S. in three decades.

Then, next February, the company will make its case at the PSC recovery of costs it has paid for the coal and gas it burns at power plants.

PSC staff estimate those combined requests could add another $55 to $60 to the average monthly bill.

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Credit: Contributed

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: AP

Credit: courtesy

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

