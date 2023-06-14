Southern Baptists reaffirm ouster of Saddleback, Fern Creek Baptist

Messengers to the Southern Baptist annual meeting reaffirmed the ouster of two churches for having women pastors, including one of the largest in the denomination.

The messengers voted that Saddleback Church in Southern California and and Fern Creek in Louisville were “not in friendly cooperation” with the SBC.

The result, announced Wednesday, was 88.46 % - or 9,437- of voting delegates, called messengers voting to uphold the ouster and 11.36 % - or 1,212 - voting no.

Regarding Fern Creek Baptist Church, the vote was 91.85% voting to uphold the removal, versus 7.63% voting no.

In an event that was highly anticipated, Rick Warren, the founding pastor of Saddleback Church, one of the largest megachurches in the denomination; and Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky., which is led by the Rev. Linda Barnes Popham, on Tuesday made impassioned speeches about why they should stay.

“No one is asking any Southern Baptist to change their theology,” said Warren, speaking to nearly 13,000 messengers gathered in New Orleans for the 2023 annual meeting.

Author of the international best seller seller “The Purpose Driven Life,” Warren said he was not asking messengers to agree with Saddleback. “I am asking you to act like Southern Baptists who have historically ‘agreed to disagree’ on dozens of doctrines in order to share a common mission”

A third church, Freedom Church in Vero Beach, Fla., also appealed their removal over concerns regarding a sexual abuse allegation, although the church said it had been investigated and resolved. The minister in question later resigned.

The outer of Freedom Church was also upheld.

Addressing messengers in such a public way to appeal to reconsider their removal is unusual.

Warren is the founding pastor of Saddleback Church in Southern California, which grew to more than 30,000 weekly attendance making it one of the largest SBC-cooperating churches. He pastored Saddleback for more than four decades.

He is currently coordinator of Finishing the Task, a global coalition of faith leaders and organizations that evangelize around the world.

One Georgia messenger reached by phone said she would not attend a church with a female lead or senior pastor.

Ashleigh Thompson, from Florida, reached at the conference, said she feels strongly that “women are called to support men. There are so many things that women can do to minister to other women without being the lead pastor,”

The issue has been around for decades.

Those churches and members disagreeing with that stance simply moved to other more moderate denominations or become independent.

One is the Decatur-based Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, which was launched in 1991 and has about 1,400 churches, most of them in the southeastern United States.

Many people at the denominational body’s early beginnings came out of the Southern Baptist Convention, said Executive Coordinator Paul Baxley.

Members joined based on a whole series of issues, he said “but certainly many of those who formed our fellowship more than 30 years ago held the belief that God calls women to all places of leadership in the church. That God is just as likely to call a woman to a pastoral preaching ministry as to call a man.”

A 2021 study conducted by Baptist Women in Ministry showed there were 105 women serving as senior pastors or co-pastors in churches affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.